Philadelphia Reminding Residents Not To Recycle Greasy Pizza Boxes

July 18, 2017 11:59 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keep those greasy pizza boxes out of the recycling container.

Philly 311 tweeted Monday afternoon to remind residents of Philadelphia to not recycle pizza boxes that are greasy.

“Did you know you CAN’T recycle greasy pizza boxes? Only the non-greasy cardboard can be recycled. Thanks @philastreets!” Philly 311 tweeted.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is also reminding residents that plastic bags are not recyclable curbside.

“Plastic bags tear and wrap around the moving parts in recycling processing machines and systems, leading to increased maintenance costs, equipment damage, and even worker safety issues,” the Streets Department says.

Below is what Philadelphia residents can and cannot recycle:

What You CAN Recycle

PLASTICS:

Emptied and rinsed – caps are OK

All Food and Beverage Containers

Hard Plastic Takeout Containers

Plastic Cold Drink Cups and Lids

Detergent and Shampoo Bottles

Pump and Spray Bottles

Plastic Pails, Buckets, Garden Pots

PAPER:

Newspapers and Inserts

Magazines, Brochures, and Catalogs

Junk Mail, Envelopes, Writing Paper

Scrap Paper

Paper Bags

Phone Books

Paperback Books

Greeting Cards, Gift Wrap (non-metallic)

CARTONS:

Emptied and rinsed

Milk

Juice

Ice Cream

Wine

Soups

METALS:

Emptied and rinsed

Aluminum, Steel, and Tin Cans

Empty Paint Cans

Empty Aerosol Cans

Metal Trays and Baking Dishes

Jar Lids and Bottle Caps

Clean Aluminum Foil

GLASS:

Emptied and rinsed – caps are OK

All Bottles and Jars

CARDBOARD:

Flattened and free of grease and food

Corrugated Cardboard Shipping Boxes

Clean Pizza Boxes

Paper Towel Rolls

Egg Cartons

Dry Food Boxes

 

What to Keep OUT of the Bin

Plastic Bags

Styrofoam™ Food/Beverage Containers and Shipping/Packing Material

Food Waste

Wet or Food-Soiled Paper

Waxed Paper Plates, Cups, and Takeout Containers

Greasy Pizza Boxes

Tissues, Paper Towels, and Napkins

Light Bulbs

Porcelain and Non-Container Glass

Cassette Tapes (VHS and audio)

Garden Hoses

Needles and Syringes

Electronics

Recycling Reminder…NO Plastic Bags!

