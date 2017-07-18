Philadelphia Reminding Residents Not To Recycle Greasy Pizza Boxes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keep those greasy pizza boxes out of the recycling container.
Philly 311 tweeted Monday afternoon to remind residents of Philadelphia to not recycle pizza boxes that are greasy.
Pizza Hut Will Hire 14,000 New Drivers This Year
“Did you know you CAN’T recycle greasy pizza boxes? Only the non-greasy cardboard can be recycled. Thanks @philastreets!” Philly 311 tweeted.
The Philadelphia Streets Department is also reminding residents that plastic bags are not recyclable curbside.
“Plastic bags tear and wrap around the moving parts in recycling processing machines and systems, leading to increased maintenance costs, equipment damage, and even worker safety issues,” the Streets Department says.
Below is what Philadelphia residents can and cannot recycle:
What You CAN Recycle
PLASTICS:
Emptied and rinsed – caps are OK
All Food and Beverage Containers
Hard Plastic Takeout Containers
Plastic Cold Drink Cups and Lids
Detergent and Shampoo Bottles
Pump and Spray Bottles
Plastic Pails, Buckets, Garden Pots
PAPER:
Newspapers and Inserts
Magazines, Brochures, and Catalogs
Junk Mail, Envelopes, Writing Paper
Scrap Paper
Paper Bags
Phone Books
Paperback Books
Greeting Cards, Gift Wrap (non-metallic)
CARTONS:
Emptied and rinsed
Milk
Juice
Ice Cream
Wine
Soups
METALS:
Emptied and rinsed
Aluminum, Steel, and Tin Cans
Empty Paint Cans
Empty Aerosol Cans
Metal Trays and Baking Dishes
Jar Lids and Bottle Caps
Clean Aluminum Foil
GLASS:
Emptied and rinsed – caps are OK
All Bottles and Jars
CARDBOARD:
Flattened and free of grease and food
Corrugated Cardboard Shipping Boxes
Clean Pizza Boxes
Paper Towel Rolls
Egg Cartons
Dry Food Boxes
What to Keep OUT of the Bin
Plastic Bags
Styrofoam™ Food/Beverage Containers and Shipping/Packing Material
Food Waste
Wet or Food-Soiled Paper
Waxed Paper Plates, Cups, and Takeout Containers
Greasy Pizza Boxes
Tissues, Paper Towels, and Napkins
Light Bulbs
Porcelain and Non-Container Glass
Cassette Tapes (VHS and audio)
Garden Hoses
Needles and Syringes
Electronics
Recycling Reminder…NO Plastic Bags!