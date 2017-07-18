News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 18

Chris discussed the defection of more Republican Senators from their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, Chris Christie saying Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was ‘probably against the law,’ and Thursday’s parole hearing for OJ Simpson. He also spoke with author Alexander Klimburg about his new book, The Darkening Web.

6:00 Kid Rock says he is serious about pursuing a run for the US Senate.

6:04 More Republican Senators have defected from their health care reform plan, essentially ending any hopes their current bill has at reaching Donald Trump’s desk.

6:35 What’s Trending: R Kelly, Winnie The Pooh, Kermit the Frog

6:53 Chris Christie: Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer is ‘probably against the law.’

7:00 OJ Simpson will have a parole hearing on Thursday.

7:06 Fox News is bringing in Mark Fuhrman to analyze OJ Simpson’s parole hearing.

7:23 Marcus Hayes: Women golfers whiff at chance to take stand against Trump.

7:36 Al Gore appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss Donald Trump, climate change and the 2016 presidential election.

8:20 Chris speaks with author Alexander Klimburg about his new book, The Darkening Web.

8:35 What’s Trending: Caitlyn Jenner, 27 Contact lenses, Emojis