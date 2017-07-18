News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 18

July 18, 2017 8:42 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Al Gore, Alexander Klimburg, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Christie, Chris Stigall, Contact Lenses, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Fox News, Health Care Bill, Kermit The Frog, Kid Rock, Marcus Hayes, Mark Fuhrman, R. Kelly, Stephen Colbert, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Darkening Web, What's Trending, Winnie-the-Pooh

Chris discussed the defection of more Republican Senators from their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, Chris Christie saying Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was ‘probably against the law,’ and Thursday’s parole hearing for OJ Simpson. He also spoke with author Alexander Klimburg about his new book, The Darkening Web.

6:00 Kid Rock says he is serious about pursuing a run for the US Senate.

6:04 More Republican Senators have defected from their health care reform plan, essentially ending any hopes their current bill has at reaching Donald Trump’s desk.

6:35 What’s Trending: R Kelly, Winnie The Pooh, Kermit the Frog

6:53 Chris Christie: Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer is ‘probably against the law.’

7:00 OJ Simpson will have a parole hearing on Thursday.

7:06 Fox News is bringing in Mark Fuhrman to analyze OJ Simpson’s parole hearing.

7:23 Marcus Hayes: Women golfers whiff at chance to take stand against Trump.

7:36 Al Gore appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss Donald Trump, climate change and the 2016 presidential election.

8:20 Chris speaks with author Alexander Klimburg about his new book, The Darkening Web.

8:35 What’s Trending: Caitlyn Jenner, 27 Contact lenses, Emojis

 

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch