Michael Vick Believes Colin Kaepernick Needs To Cut His Hair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Michael Vick believes Colin Kaepernick can help himself by cutting his hair.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said on FS1’s Speak For Yourself. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct, but even if he puts cornrows in there, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.

“I just think perception and image is everything,” Vick continued. “This is not the Colin Kaepernick that we’ve known since he entered the National Football League. I’m just going off my personal experiences. Listen, I love the guy to death, but I want him to also succeed on and off the field. This has to be a start for him.”

Kaepernick, 29, remains unsigned since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. Last season, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 12 games. His political stance to kneel during the National Anthem has caused controversy.