Man Charged With Murder Of 2-Year-Old Son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have charged a man with the murder of his 2-year-old son.
Quadim Bass, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigators say they were called to the 1600 block of North 57th Street on Friday afternoon after someone reported hearing screaming coming from inside the residence.
When officers arrived, Bass told them he was playing video games when he heard a thump and realized his son had fallen down the steps and was unresponsive.
Bass said he performed CPR until police arrived.
The child was transported to CHOP where he was later pronounced dead.
The child’s cause of death was blunt trunk extremity trauma to the body, said police.