Innovations, New Gadgets Unveiled At The 2017 CE Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hi-tech gadgets took center stage at one of the biggest technology shows in New York City.

From indestructible tablet covers to virtual 3-D coloring, CE Week had something for everyone under the sun.

The solar-powered GoSun Stove lets you bake, roast and steam in the sun. You just load food into its trays and the food go into a vacuum chamber that turns sunlight into heat.

There were also lots of gadgets designed to work with smartphones.

Aria is a new interactive application that lets kids draw in 3-D.

There are hi-tech baby monitors, which are wearable, too. The one from MonBaby clips to your child’s pajamas and sends an alert to your phone if there’s a problem.

“Once it’s clipped and connects to the phone, it monitors your breathing, movement and rollover,” said Art Vaitaitis of MonBaby.

There was also an innovative smartphone that performs eye exams.

“You overlap lines at different angles and once you’re done, we can tell you how nearsighted, how farsighted and how much of a astigmatism you have,” said Phoebe Yu of EyeQue.

But Yu advises that EyeQue is only a baseline for yourself and not a prescription, and it was just one of the many inventions offering a vision of the near future.