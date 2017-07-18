Boy Suffering From Rare Disease Sworn In As Wildwood Police Officer

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)— A young boy suffering from a rare disease gets to live out his dreams after the Wildwood Police Department swears him in as a honorary police officer.

Ethan Kranig, 9 of Prescott, WI was diagnosed Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia and has lost all of his vision in his right eye and over 55% in his left eye! Since birth, he’s had over 31 operations.

Ethan’s mom Natalie is a emergency room nurse and an EMT. She wanted her son to see the sea and put his feet in the ocean. So Natalie planned a trip to the Wildwoods to coincide with a visit to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for a follow up from some recent surgery.

But an even bigger dream of Ethan’s came true.

With help from the Lunch With Lynch Foundation— a non-profit organization that provides positive opportunities to area students–and the Wildwood Police Department, Ethan became a police officer on Monday.

Video shared by Lynch captures to heartwarming moment.

Lynch, who runs the foundation, says he was contacted by a friend, Christine Six Brown, who helped connect Lynch and Ethan’s mother.

Lynch says getting Ethan to Wildwood brought such much peace to Brown, who lost her son Kyle to cancer in 2015.

“I want Ethan and his mom at the Wildwoods Sign at 8am on 7/17/17 sharp!” the Wildwood police chief had instructed.

At 8:22 a.m. Ethan Kranig was officially sworn in as a Wildwood Police Officer.

Lynch says the kindness the Wildwood Police Department shows was “immeasurable… I think my heart has finally burst!!!!”

Lynch adds that the Wildwood community also played a huge role in making the experience special for Ethan.

Ethan loves the police so much he even has a collection of police patches that Lunch with Lynch Foundation is hoping to help grow.

If you are a police or fire department and would like to send a patch to Ethan’s collection, please do so at the following address:

Lunch With Lynch Foundation

P.O. Box 1322

Wildwood, NJ 08260

To learn more about Ethan’s story and how you can help, CLICK HERE.