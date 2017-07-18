Boy Suffering From Rare Disease Sworn In As Wildwood Police Officer

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)— A young boy suffering from a rare disease gets to live out his dreams after the Wildwood Police Department swears him in as a honorary police officer.

Ethan Kranig, 9 of Prescott, WI was diagnosed Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia and has lost all of his vision in his right eye and over 55% in his left eye! Since birth, he’s had over 31 operations.

Ethan’s mom Natalie wanted her son to “see the sea” and put his feet in the ocean!

She planned a trip to the Wildwoods to coincide with a visit to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for a follow up from some recent surgery.

But an even bigger dream of Ethan’s came true.

With help from to Lunch With Lynch Foundation— a non-profit organization that provides positive opportunities to area students–and the Wildwood Police Department, Ethan became a police officer.

Lynch, who runs the foundation, says he was contacted by a friend, Christine Six Brown, who helped connect Lynch and Ethan’s mother.

“I want Ethan and his mom at the Wildwoods Sign at 8am on 7/17/17 sharp!” the Wildwood police chief had instructed.

At 8:22 a.m. Ethan Kranig was officially sworn in as a Wildwood Police Officer.

Lynch, who aims to inspire many of South Jersey’s youth, says the kindness the Wildwood Police Department shows was “immeasurable… I think my heart has finally burst!!!!”

Ethan loves the police so much he even has a collection of police patches that Lunch with Lynch Foundation is hoping to help grow.

If you are a Police or Fire Department and would like to send a Patch to Ethan’s collection, please do so at the following address:

Lunch With Lynch Foundation

P.O. Box 1322

Wildwood, NJ 08260

To learn more about Ethan’s story and how you can help, CLICK HERE.