Pederson On 8-8: ‘I Don’t Coach To Be Average’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bovada LV lists the Eagles’ over/under win total at eight.

But second-year head coach Doug Pederson says anything under eight would be an unsuccessful season.

“If we win eight, go 8-8, is that a successful year? No,” Pederson said via ESPN.com. “I don’t coach to be average, I’ll tell you that. These players don’t practice the way they do to be average. We’re all in this together, and we’ll just continue to work every single day till we get to that goal.”

Related: Here Is The Eagles’ 2017 Schedule

The quote that grabbed national headlines was Pederson’s claim that this Eagles team — with the additions of Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, LeGarrette Blount, and Derek Barnett — are more talented than the Green Bay Packers of the 1990’s.

“As for being on a talent level with the Favre-led Packers, I think we’re there. It’s just bringing all that together. That’s the thing.”

Pederson did acknowledge that talent isn’t everything, though.

“But we also had a lot of talent in [2011] here and where did that get us?” Pederson said. “So there’s got to be a combination of blending all this talent with the coaching staff, with my ideas and philosophy, to bring that all together, put the egos aside, put pride aside, and just go focus on winning this game that we have in front of us.”