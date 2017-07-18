Man Caught On Camera Tossing Driver’s Dog During Road Rage Incident

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBS) — A small dog was caught in the middle of a road rage incident in Montclair, New Jersey – and the incident was caught on camera.
Gary and Linda Keay claim Marc Dionne had been weaving in and out of traffic before getting stuck at a bus stop and getting out of his car in a rage.
“He was upset about the stopping bus in front of him, jumped out on our hood, stomped on the hood,” Linda told CBS New York.
That’s when another driver started recording a fight between the two men.
Dionne can then be seen reaching into the passenger’s side of the van, grabbing Kaey’s 12-year-old dog Daphna, and flinging her nearly 30 feet in the air.
The dog was not hurt, but the owners say Dionne should be punished. However, Dionne’s mother tells CBS New York her son is the victim and Gary Keay should be punished for assaulting her son.
No one has been charged and the incident remains under investigation.