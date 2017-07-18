Reported Coyote Sightings Putting Residents On Edge In Lower Merion

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS)–In a Lower Merion neighborhood, children aren’t the only thing keep an eye on. Authorities say they’ve gotten reports of coyotes in the area and they sent out this warning notice.

“I would say I’m nervous because we leave our dogs outside by themselves in our backyard often,” said Stephanie Cohen, who lives in the township.

Cohen was out for a walk with her two dogs and is aware of the sightings. She hasn’t seen any coyotes, but she’s not going to take any chances.

She says one of her dogs had a run in before with a mysterious animal.

“Our small dog was bitten in the head once on Christmas Eve two years ago and it could have been that,” Cohen said.

Other neighbors are not worried by the reports.

“I’m surprised. I haven’t seen a coyote since I’ve lived here. I’m not concerned because I haven’t seen one,” said Susan Daley.

The head of animal control in neighboring Radnor told CBS3 that people there have also reported coyotes. He says the come out at dusk and usually are timid but they do like small animals.

“It’s another thing we do when were out there so it’s another thing to look for,” said Matt Peskin, who runs Lower Merion Community Watch.

While Peskin focuses on crime reports he says it’s important to make people aware of the coyote sightings.

“We know the neighborhoods better than anybody and most of the calls come from the community which is where most of the coyote sightings came from,” said Peskin.