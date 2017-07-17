Zac Brown Surprises Fan In Philadelphia Area Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Delaware County teenager recovering in the hospital got a surprise visit over the weekend, after he missed a concert by his favorite artist.

Zac Brown, of the Zac Brown Band was in Philadelphia for a concert. He flew in a helicopter to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital in Malvern over the weekend to spend time with Thomas Schoettle.

Schoettle, 17, hit his neck when he dove in a swimming pool a few weeks ago.

“He said he couldn’t feel anything. He was out of it. I was like really scared,” said his mother Sam Schoettle about the swimming incident.

Brown spent about 30 minutes with Schoettle.

“No singing we just talked,” Schoettle said.

TONIGHT: A local teen recovering in the hospital couldn't make it to see @zacbrownband Instead Zac came to see him! @CBSPhilly at 11! pic.twitter.com/RdlutvFKTl — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) July 18, 2017

It was just the medicine Schoettle needed to continue his recovery. He’s slowly making progress and expects to make a full recovery.

“I was a little nervous. When he walked in my blood pressure shot up. My heart was beating real fast,” Schoettle told Eyewitness News.

Brown also signed several things for Thomas and spent time with the hospital staff. Brown gave Schoettle tickets for the show next year.