Video Captures Woman Being Dragged By Train In Italy

ROME (CBS)–A 43-year-old woman from Rome was left in a serious condition in hospital after being dragged a many feet by a metro train at Termini Station, after getting trapped in the doors with her shopping bags Wednesday.
Passengers activated the emergency brake after the woman just failed to jump on to the moving train. But it didn’t work.
The B line was interrupted for hours.
Tests were being carried out Thursday on the doors’ closure system. Police were examining CCTV footage of the incident, in which you can see the driver was eating during the stop at the station.