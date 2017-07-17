Over 7 Million Pounds Of Hot Dogs Being Recalled Over Possible Bone Fragments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 7 million pounds of hot dogs are being recalled because they possibly contain bones.
Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, New York-based company, is recalling 7,196,084 pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.
According to the department, the beef and pork hot dog and sausage items produced between March 17 and July 4, 2017 are the subject of the recall.
The full list of products are here.
The department says its Consumer Compliant Monitoring System discovered the problem on July 10, with complaints saying pieces of bone were found within the product. And there has been a report of a minor oral injury during the consumption of the product.
Anyone who may have an injury or illness related to the consuming the product should contact their healthcare provider.
The department urges consumers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
For other recalls, you can check www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.