Police: Threat Contained Following Incident In West Deptford

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police say they have have contained a threat and everything is after an incident in West Deptford on Monday afternoon.
During the incident that occurred at 2 p.m., West Deptford police told residents of Lynn Drive and G Street to remain inside, stay away from their windows, as well as lock their windows and doors.
One our later, at 3:05 p.m., authorities said the threat was contained and told residents they could resume normal activities.
Officials have not yet revealed the nature of the incident but declare the area is safe now.
