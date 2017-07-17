15-Year Shot Multiple Times Outside Lawncrest Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after police say he was gunned down right in front of his family.
It happened near Cheltenham and Hasbrook Avenues just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The 15-year-old victim was outside of his home with his family when police say two gunmen approached him and shot him multiple times.
“Family members were actually sitting on the front steps, just enjoying the evening when the shooting occurred,” said Philadelphia Chief Insp. Scott Small. “So, there are witnesses right now and they have been transported to Northeast detectives.”
Police say the 15-year-old victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
So far, police have not made any arrests.