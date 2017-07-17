Boy’s Family Requests Mourners To Dress As Superheros

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A little boy’s family in Gloucester County is asking mourners to dress as superheroes as they say their last goodbyes.
Four-year-old Easton Windhurst lost his battle to cancer last week. Little Easton fought a courageous 19-month battle with aplastic ependymoma.
His parents are now asking those attending the service to wear bright colors or superhero outfits, and no black attire.
“Because Easton was a superhero in the hearts of everyone who met him,” read Easton’s obituary.
Visitation will be held July 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Parish/St. Mary’s Church on Main Street and Carroll Avenue in Williamstown. A memorial service will follow.
The family is also asking that instead of flowers, mourners donate to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia or the National Brain Tumor Society.
A GoFundMe has also been created.