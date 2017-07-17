Philadelphia Joins World In Celebrating Emoji Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visit Philadelphia, the area’s tourism marketing agency, launched its sticker pack in time to participate in World Emoji Day on Monday.
Philadelphia-themed illustrations and animations are available for your use via iMessage chats on iPhones and iPads.
These 33 featured emojis include an animated Liberty Bell with heart-eyes, a Philly cheesesteak, an illustration of Independence Hall and many more.
Visa Offers Restaurants $10,000…If They Stop Accepting Cash
“The popularity of messaging apps continues to grow and people love to use emojis, graphics and illustrations in these conversations,” said Meryl Levitz, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “We think it’s important that visitors and locals have a free, visual way to liven up their conversations about Philly, which is why we’re bringing our fun Philly emojis to Apple stickers.”
The Philadelphia sticker pack is available on the app store for iPhone and iPad users with iOS 10.
The new sticker pack repurposes the custom emojis that are no longer available in the Philadelphia keyboard, created by Visit Philadelphia.