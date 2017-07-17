Philadelphia NAACP Seeking To Block Lynne Abraham’s Interim DA Application

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia NAACP is denouncing the candidacy of one of the most well-known applicants for the position of Interim District Attorney. They claim longtime DA Lynne Abraham is bad for the Black community.

President Rodney Muhammad told reporters Sunday that former DA Lynne Abraham should withdraw her candidacy for interim DA, citing comments she has made in the 90s about African-Americans being the perpetrators of 85 percent of crime in the city.

“She’s been a menace to society for us,” said Muhammad. “It shows she has a mindset of criminalizing us.”

Muhammad and others like attorney Micahel Coard, who penned a column in the Philadelphia Tribune speaking out against Abraham’s candidacy, have implored the public to call the 88 judge panel voting to fill the interim position and urge them to reject Abraham.

“She carries too much old baggage and she hasn’t changed her luggage since the 1970s,” said Coard.

Abraham who is offering to do the job pro bono says she’s not withdrawing.

“My strongest support is in the African-American community,” she said.

The Board of Judges will make their selection Thursday.