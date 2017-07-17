New Jersey Teen Looking To Thank Generous Tipper

July 17, 2017 11:50 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — A teenager in New Jersey needs your help in locating a customer she says left a very generous tip.

The tip even helped pay off her last college payment of the year!

Seventeen-year-old Krista Salvadore just graduated high school and works three jobs to help pay for college.

She says she was having a slow night while working her last shift at Marabella’s in Stone Harbor when she sat a nice couple down for dinner.

But what happened after they left had her crying tears of joy.

Salvadore says when she picked up the credit card slip and put it in the computer, she found the customer had left her a generous amount of money. More than double what the check was!

She tried to thank the customer but they had already left.

Salvadore says she is truly grateful for the tip and would like to find John Carroll to thank him.

 

