Beekeeper, Wife Hospitalized After Bees Got Aggressive, Swarmed Part Of Town

July 17, 2017 2:35 PM
RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Police say that the New Jersey beehive at the center of an attack on a beekeeper and his wife has been moved to a farm.

Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney told The Record on Sunday that professionals moved the hive from the town that is just a short distance from the New York state line to a farm.

It’s unclear what angered the colony, but Gurney says that the beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized Saturday after the bees got aggressive and swarmed part of the town.

It’s also unclear where exactly the hive has been moved.

Srini Abbaraju, a New Jersey-based bee remover, told The Record it’s rare for managed colonies to attack and that they usually sting if disturbed.

