Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Sentenced To Serve Up To 416 Years In Prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Monday a man convicted on four counts of attempted murder faces 178-416 years of incarceration.
The jury also convicted Amin Ackridge on six counts of robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault and related weapons charges.
According to court documents, Ackridge robbed two unarmed men on Gransback Street on June 6, 2015. During the robbery, he also shot and paralyzed another man for life from the waist down.
Another robbery took place on June 25, 2015 when Ackridge and his co-defendant robbed and shot a victim. The third robbery happened the next day in the 1800 block of Van Pelt Street, when Ackridge encountered another man and shot him in the chest. The final robbery occurred July 21 on Emerald Street, when the when the defendant robbed robbed a man, then shooting him twice in the back.
Hon. Judge Charles Ehrlich sentenced Ackridge.