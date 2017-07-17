Local University Offers Bachelor’s Degree In Social Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get your hot takes and Twitter fingers ready because now you can major in social media at Kutztown University.
Thanks to the approval granted by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors on July 13, a bachelor’s degree in social media theory and strategy is officially available at Kutztown University.
“Social media is intricately woven into our economic, civic and social lives, and those who don’t become adept at producing and analyzing it are increasingly at risk,” said Dr. Moe Folk, an associate professor of English. “We are excited to offer a cutting-edge program that will prepare students for a variety of careers in the corporate and non-profit sectors and also allow them to take charge of their own content for any entrepreneurial hopes they have in mind.”
Scholar Defends Princeton Researcher Jailed In Iran
The program will involve coursework in business, communication studies and English.
According to the program’s description, students will be equipped to sustain longevity and become leaders in careers rooted in social media content development, management, administration, marketing and analysis. Components of the course include lead generation, public advocacy, digital marketing management, concept promotion, e-commerce, digital content marketing, pay per click (PPC) ad construction and evaluation and content marketing.
The program will be available for the fall semester and Kutztown University is accepting applications throughout the year.
Anyone interested in learning more is asked to contact the Department of Communication Studies at 610-683-4251 or visit https://www.kutztown.edu/SocialMediaTheoryStrategy.
One Comment
Love how they closed down the comments of the 500 teenager flash mob..Everyone knows it is Blacks , yet not one word about race. 90% of flash mobs, Flash beatings are by Blacks… How about a story on why Blacks always are the people destroying neighborhoods, stores, people , etc…
When one black moves into a Hispanic or white area..no problem…when many Blacks move in..The area becomes crime ridden and destroyed. Not once have I seen a Black movement result in a better area..Not once