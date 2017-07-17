Woman Dies In Police-Involved Shooting After Calling 911 To Report Assault

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CBS) — Officials in Minnesota are investigating a police-involved shooting that led to the death of a 40-year-old yoga teacher.
Investigators say Justine Diamond had called 911 to report an assault.
Flash Mob Of 500 Teens Confront Philly Police
At some point, one of the responding Minneapolis officers fired a gun, killing her.
Friends and neighbors demanded answers Sunday night as they gathered to remember her.
15-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Outside Lawncrest Home
The officers’ body cameras and patrol car cameras did not record what happened.
One Comment