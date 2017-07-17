Woman Dies In Police-Involved Shooting After Calling 911 To Report Assault

July 17, 2017 12:16 PM
Justine Diamond

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CBS)  — Officials in Minnesota are investigating a police-involved shooting that led to the death of a 40-year-old yoga teacher.

Investigators say Justine Diamond had called 911 to report an assault.

At some point, one of the responding Minneapolis officers fired a gun, killing her.

Friends and neighbors demanded answers Sunday night as they gathered to remember her.

The officers’ body cameras and patrol car cameras did not record what happened.

