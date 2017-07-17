Former Busboy Is Tapped To Run New Four Season Atop Comcast Tower

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Once the Four Seasons Hotel swings open its doors atop the new Comcast tower going up in Center City, and a local man from Wynnewood, who started his career at the old Four Seasons at Logan Square, will no be running it.

It’s an exciting homecoming for Ben Shank, who will be the General Manager of the new Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center.

“Just can’t wait to introduce this hotel back into the community,” he said.

The former Four Seasons at One Logan Square on the Parkway closed back in 2015 is where Shank got his feet wet in the hospitality industry.

“My very first job with Four Seasons was as a busser, at an outdoor cafe that we had,” he said.

Since then, Shank’s worked his way up the ranks at iconic Four Seasons properties in New York, San Diego, Maui and Orlando.

The 39-year-old graduated from Lower Merion High School, and got his degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Penn State University.

Shank, his wife and three children now reside in Wayne.

The hotel portion of the Comcast Technology Center is due to open next summer.

“We have 57 floors that are glassed in, with just a few more stories to go,” he said.

The hotel will be situated on the top 12 floors of the 60-story Comcast tower.

‘There’s really no detail spared in the entire complex,” he said.

At 1,121 feet, it will become the tallest building in Philadelphia.

It will also include a restaurant and lounge on the top floor, with 360-degree views of the city, and a ground-floor restaurant.