Fans Believe Iverson ‘Didn’t Feel Like’ Playing

July 17, 2017 8:01 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson returned to the basketball court at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night, as part of Ice Cube’s next Big 3 league.

Iverson, however, returned as a coach — not a player — announcing that his doctors advised him against playing just before tip off on Sunday evening.

Fans do not necessarily believe The Answer, according a 94WIP Morning Show Twitter poll where the plurality of fans think he just “didn’t feel like” playing.

Fans still chanted, “We want AI!”

“I’m glad I had a chance to come back home,” Iverson told the crowd per ESPN.com. “Ain’t nothing like this relationship we have. I love you for supporting me throughout my career, and still today you’re still supporting me.”

Julius Erving is also a coach in The Big 3 league and was at the Wells Fargo Center as well.

