Police: Barricade Situation After Shooting In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are responding to a barricade situation in West Philadelphia after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Police were called out to the 7400 block of Ruskin Road, just after 1 p.m., when an unidentified man allegedly shot the victim.
Flash Mob Of 500 Teens Confront Philly Police
Police say the suspect took cover in the 7300 block of Malvern Avenue.
Police have barricaded the area of the 1400 block of West End Drive since 1:48 p.m.
There have been no transports to the hospital, according to authorities.
