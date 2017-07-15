Plans Move Forward For PATCO Station Elevators

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Plans are moving ahead to install elevators in the six PATCO stations that don’t already have them.
PATCO has elevators in seven of its 13 stations now. The DRPA board is expected to approve a $31 million contract next week to install eight new elevators in the remaining six stations.
DRPA and PATCO chief engineer Mike Venuto…
“Four stations are getting a single elevator. The 12th-13th/Locust and the City Hall (Camden) station will have two elevators: one from the street level down to the concourse, and the concourse down to the platform,” said DRPA and PATCO chief engineer Mike Venuto.
Construction begins late this year or early next year, first at the Haddonfield and Collingswood station, then at Westmont and Ashland, and finally at 12th-13th/Locust and Camden City Hall.
The work is expected to take four years.