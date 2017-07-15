Mural Dedicated Of Fallen Philadelphia Police Officer

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 15, 2017 7:32 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than two years since Philadelphia Police Srgt. Robert Wilson III was killed during a botched robbery inside a video game store.

On Saturday, his loved ones gathered with city leaders to honor the fallen hero with a mural in his West Philadelphia neighborhood.

At the corner of 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue, a mural, with Srgt. Wilson’s smiling portrait at the center

“Everyone always talked about his smile – and I did have the fortune of meeting him, sadly only about a week and a half before his death, but I know what they meant about that smile,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross says the mural arts program contacted the department about the piece, asking Wilson’s family, friends, and fellow officers from Wilson’s police district to create the full wall tribute – complete with his badge number, a Greenbay Packers emblem, and images of his childhood

“This mural truly depicts the finest aspects of Robbie’s life.”

Wilson’s sister, grandmother, and son – along with his fellow officers honored the piece with a dedication ceremony.

“What a wonderful testiment to a wonderful man. A fallen hero of ours we lost way too soon,” Ross said.

Earlier this month, a Philadelphia judge decided it would be okay for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the two suspects, 27-year-old Ramone Williams and 31-year-old Carlton Hipps, charged with Wilson’s murder.

Their trial is scheduled for next April.

