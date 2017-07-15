Couple’s Data-Driven Quest To Find Best Coffee In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the day’s first cup of coffee, you’re conscious. After the fifth…well, you might just embark on the kind of project an East Falls couple has put online.

Dan Larson and wife Lynsey are self-confessed coffee obsessives — and they dig data, too.

“Sometimes on a rainy day, or when it’s 90 degrees out, it’s fun to sit and write some code and see what you can get from the Internet,” said Dan.

Even if you don’t feel the same way, you might benefit from their technical toil: a visualization of data from Yelp to uncover which Philly neighborhoods have the best — and worst — coffee.

Top honors go to Rittenhouse and University City, but the viz, at thesociallarsons.com, can point you to other gems you might not have considered.

“The bottom one was at the airport. There 1.) weren’t very many coffee shops, and 2.) the ones there were really low-rated,” Dan explained.

Turns out there are 816 coffee shops in the city. Dunkin Donuts outnumber Starbucks 2-to-1.

Larson’s next project: a sentiment analysis of reviews, since Yelp isn’t infallible. Maybe even doing their own rating of the city’s cafes. After all…

“Once you’re hopped up on enough coffee, you need something to do,” Dan said.