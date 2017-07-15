Vigil To Be Held Sunday Night In Bucks County For 4 Slain Men

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Now that the bodies of four missing men in Bucks County have been recovered and identified, the long healing process will begin with a public vigil Sunday night honoring the victims.

The “Night of Healing” vigil will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield. Organizer Valerie Mihalek says the vigil is meant to bring the community together after tragedy to help each other heal, and the Garden of Reflection is the perfect spot.

“Its representation is ‘after darkness, light.’ Right now our community is going through a very dark time. The families that are impacted by this horrible tragedy, the first responders that are impacted by this horrific tragedy, and the community at large.”

The vigil will feature a candle lighting ceremony, a prayer service, and a musical performance, but Mihalek says the most important part is people coming together.

“As a time to show that we are all stronger together as a community during a time like this.”

Mihalek adds that many people she’s talked to are struggling to wrap their heads around the tragic killings.

“How could this happen in our area, and people just feel horrible for the families. They just feel horrible in general. Anyone who’s a parent can’t even imagine what these parents are going through, and it’s a just a time for us to show that together we are stronger.”

The Garden of Reflection has hosted similar vigils in the past, like after the Sandy Hook Shootings and at annual 9-11 remembrance ceremonies.

The Garden of Reflection (a memorial to the 18-victims of 9-11 from Bucks County) is located in Memorial Park at 1950 Woodside Road in Lower Makefield.