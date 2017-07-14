Weather: Slight Risk Of Severe Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All of the Delaware Valley is under either a Slight or Marginal Risk for Severe Weather today.

We once again have a good setup for severe storms to fire along an advancing cold front. Lots of a warm and moist air is sitting over the region, with temperatures this afternoon in the 80s and dew points in the 70s.

The biggest threats with this system will be locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning. We also should watch for strong wind gusts. There is a limited chance for hail and tornadoes with the severe weather threat today, but we should still be alert for all types of severe weather, especially in the later afternoon and into the evening hours.

The timing of the storms at this point is as follows: After morning showers and localized thunderstorms, there is a small break in the action where only scattered and very spotty storms are possible in the early to middle afternoon. By 5 PM we could start to see some of the stronger storms start to fire up west of the city. Around 8 PM the chance for stronger to severe storms approaches the Philadelphia Metro Area. By 10 PM we are watching the strongest storms, continue to sit over Philly and the immediate suburbs. Showers and thunderstorms should move out of the area and off the coastline in the early overnight hours, likely finishing up by midnight to 1 AM Saturday.

The weekend looks nice before more shower and thunderstorm chances next week.