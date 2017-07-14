The Dom Giordano Show: JD Mullane, Lou Gaul & Jason Riley | July 14

9:00-Cosmo Dinardo confesses to “participation” in the murders of 4 men in Bucks County.
9:05-JD Mullane joined discussing the latest developments of the case.
10:00-Late Night television bashes President Trump’s comments on the French President’s wife.
10:20-Back to school sales already?
10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.
11:00-Jason Riley from the Wall Street Journal, joined discussing his latest book “False Black Power?”
11:10-Congressman Tim Ryan “Our brand is worse than Trump.”
11:20-New details of the Trump Jr. meeting with the Russian lawyer.
11:45-Game of the week.