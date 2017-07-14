NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: JD Mullane, Lou Gaul & Jason Riley | July 14

July 14, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: back to school, Bucks County, Cosmo DiNardo, False Black Power?, French President, game of the week, Jason Riley, jd mullane, late night TV, Lou Gaul, Missing Teens, Russia, Wall Street Journal

9:00-Cosmo Dinardo confesses to “participation” in the murders of 4 men in Bucks County.

9:05-JD Mullane joined discussing the latest developments of the case.

10:00-Late Night television bashes President Trump’s comments on the French President’s wife. 

10:20-Back to school sales already?

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Jason Riley from the Wall Street Journal, joined discussing his latest book “False Black Power?”

11:10-Congressman Tim Ryan “Our brand is worse than Trump.” 

11:20-New details of the Trump Jr. meeting with the Russian lawyer.

11:45-Game of the week.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch