Neighbor Shocked After Cosmo DiNardo’s Cousin Arrested In Bucks County Killings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)– A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family’s Pennsylvania farm, saying he crushed one of them with a backhoe after shooting him and tried to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court documents filed Friday.

Police have charged Cosmo DiNardo, 20, with four homicide counts and 20 other crimes, including abuse of corpse, conspiracy and robbery. His 20-year-old cousin Sean Kratz faces 20 counts, including three homicide counts. Both were being held in jail without bail.

Kratz was arraigned through video conferencing conference at the magristrates office, before DiNardo was formally arraigned.

On Thursday, DiNardo, of Bensalem admitted to killing all four men and told authorities where the bodies were located in an agreement to avoid the death penalty.

A day letter, his cousin Sean Kratz, of Philadelphia is now behind bars—confessing his role in the deaths of three of the men who went missing last week.

Kratz was arrested and charged just after a home that Kratz lived in from time to time in Ambler was searched today.

“[He’s] a nice guy. I talked to him just about every day,” said neighbor Bill Hale.

Neighbors are surprised the nice young man they knew could have anything to do with the murders in Bucks County.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it, and I don’t want to believe it,” Hale said

Hale did say that Kratz had a gun, but that he didn’t think he would’ve used them illegally.

Then he was interrupted by a relative of Kratz trying to end the interview.

“These people are trespassing,” the relative said.

As far as Sean Kratz’s criminal history, we know he has an open charge of robbery out of Philadelphia…

Kratz’s mother, Vanessa, declined to comment to the Associated Press on her son arrest when reached by phone.

Kratz told a judge Friday that he had no lawyer. She replied that he should hire one or apply for a public defender.

