Philadelphia Holds Annual ‘Strengthening Families’ Summit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the number of children in Philadelphia’s child welfare system climbed in the last few years, officials tried a new approach: an annual “summit” to teach families how to stay together and prevent abuse and neglect.
The third summit was held Friday at School District headquarters.
The summit is aimed at caregivers, including providers and parents of children in care. There are workshops on co-parenting, engaging fathers, and getting your kids back home, among other topics.
Human Services Commissioner Cynthia Figueroa says it’s no judgement on their existing skills.
“We all need support. I carry that frustration when I feel like I’m not getting it right,” she said.
Mayor Jim Kenney welcomed their participation.
“The way that we’re going to fix the problems facing this city, the poverty, the crime, and all the substance abuse issues is that we all have to work together and share each other’s pain and share each other’s success,” he said. “All the children in our city are our kids.”