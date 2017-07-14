News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 14

Chris discussed Cosmo DiNardo’s confession for killing four men in Bucks County, a new health care reform bill from Senate Republicans and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie complaining about his radio audition. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the Republican efforts to pass health care reform and former Philadelphia District Attorney Lynn Abraham, who wants to fill the role on an interim basis until a successor to Seth Williams is chosen by voters.
6:00 Cosmo DiNardo confessed to murdering four men in Bucks County.
6:18 Republicans in the Senate have unveiled another health care reform bill, but are still struggling to acquire the votes needed for passage.
6:23 Chris Christie complains about his sports radio audition.
6:35 What’s Trending: Beyonce, Emmy nominations, Carrie Fisher, Game of Thrones, French Fries, National Nude Day
7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the Republican efforts to pass health care reform.
8:00 Chris speaks with former Philadelphia District Attorney Lynn Abraham, who wants to fill the role on an interim basis until a successor to Seth Williams is chosen by voters.
8:19 Kellyanne Conway held up signs during a television appearance discussing Russian collusion during last year’s election.
8:35 What’s Trending: Bill Belichick, Planet of the Apes, Spotify, Kermit the Frog