Arrest Made In Slaying Of 11-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities have made an arrest in the slaying of an 11-year-old New Jersey girl who had been reported missing.
The Monmouth County prosecutor has charged Andreas Erazo with murder in the death of Abbiegail Smith. Erazo is expected to make a court appearance on Friday afternoon.
Abbie’s body was found Thursday morning near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg.
Police Investigating Missing 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death As Homicide
She was last seen in her apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing by her mother about an hour later.
The prosecutor had described it as an “isolated crime.”
No other information is available.
