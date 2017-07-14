NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Arrest Made In Slaying Of 11-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing

July 14, 2017 11:19 AM

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities have made an arrest in the slaying of an 11-year-old New Jersey girl who had been reported missing.

The Monmouth County prosecutor has charged Andreas Erazo with murder in the death of Abbiegail Smith. Erazo is expected to make a court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Abbie’s body was found Thursday morning near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg.

Police Investigating Missing 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death As Homicide 

She was last seen in her apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing by her mother about an hour later.

The prosecutor had described it as an “isolated crime.”

No other information is available.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

