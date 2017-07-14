Lynn Abraham: Larry Krasner ‘Hates Police’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia District Attorney Lynn Abraham, who has filed paperwork to be considered to fill the role again on an interim basis until voters choose a new DA in November to replace Seth Williams, responded to Democratic nominee Larry Krasner’s criticism of her performance, telling Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Krasner is staunching anti-law enforcement.

“Krasner is presently suing for 400 cases that the prior DA threw out without any reason and Krasner has made thousands of statements, probably, during his tenure as an attorney connected with lawsuits he’s filed against the police. Why should the police embrace him when he hates police?”

Abraham also took issue with Krasner accepting over $1 million in outside funding to run for the office.

“Mr. Krasner’s election was bought and paid for by an out-of-stater and it calls into question his ability to be elected without the money that was put behind his campaign, over $1.4 million from an outside source, who likes buying offices for people who shouldn’t be in office.”

She believes that, ultimately, Krasner’s dislike of her comes from friction she had with his wife, dating back years.

“I had a very, very high profile dispute with his wife, a judge in Philadelphia, who was impossible in the criminal courts and I had her removed and put into civil court because she was so bad. This is all things that are well known on insider baseball, which may not be known to you…I think it’s personal. I’ve never spoken to him. I disagree with lots of things that he says and things that he wants to do.”