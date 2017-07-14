Jazz Comes To Lancaster Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival will take over Saunders Park in the Powelton Section of West Philadelphia on Saturday.
Saxophonist Jaleel Shaw is headliner.
“I’m from Philadelphia, born and raised there- and I don’t get to perform there too often,” said saxophonist Jaleel Shaw, headliner for the festival.
Shaw fell in love with the sax while at Greene Street Friends at eight-years-old, his mother encouraged it and he never looked back.
“By the time I was 13 years old, I knew this was something I wanted to do professionally,” said Shaw.
Shaw will play tunes from some of his award-winning albums including Perspective, Optimism, and his latest work, The Soundtrack of Things to Come that tells the story of life’s transitions.
“A lot of personal changes- one of the things was losing my father,” Shaw explained.
The free Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival is Saturday, from noon until 7 p.m.