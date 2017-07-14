Former Coach Of Tennis Greats Serves The Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winning never gets old, and apparently neither does Roger Federer.

The nearly 36-year-old just advanced to the Wimbeldon final to play Mareen Chillich on Sunday.

As for this side of the pond, pro tennis is ready for its close-up thanks to the the Philadelphia Freedoms.

It was a special day on the court at Legacy Youth and Education as Freedoms’ Coach Craig Kardon came by for a visit.

Kardon, who’s coached the Freedoms for nine seasons, stopped by to chat with young tennis players as he served up instructions.

After coaching tennis greats, Kardon said his visit with the youth is part of the vision with Freedoms.

“Billy Jean King has a certain connection with wanting kids to become not only great players but great people–build character, education (and) after school programs,” he said.

This season, the Freedoms return a loaded team featuring Andy Roddick, Sloane Stephens and Darian King.

“It’s an explosive six nights,” Kardon said. “We have great entertainment. It’s an individual sport but they come together to play as a team and come together as a group to win.”

And you can watch the Freedoms at 7 p.m. Monday in Hagan Arena at Saint Joseph’s University.