Cafe In Va. Lets You Grab Coffee And Play With Cats

July 14, 2017 11:28 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (CBS) –– Grabbing coffee with your favorite feline seems to be a popular activity across the U.S. Maybe they took a cue from Le Cat Cafe here in Philadelphia.

The Catnip Cat Cafe in Norfolk, Virginia is a place to grab coffee or a snack while also playing with cats from local shelters.

This cafe also provides fun activities with the cats, including yoga with the cats and movie nights.

The hope is to ensure the cats are living a happy, healthy life, up until adoption.

