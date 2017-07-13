NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Vigil Held For Woman Beaten, Stabbed To Death

July 13, 2017 11:03 PM
Filed Under: Lawncrest, Rosalind Wicks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community came together Thursday night to mourn a 57-year-old woman who was beaten with a hammer and stabbed to death in Philadelphia’s.

Lawncrest neighborhood residents for a vigil honoring Rosalind Wicks, who was found dead Wednesday morning in her home on North Hill Creek Drive.

Neighbors remembered her as a kindhearted woman who they called Ms. Roz.

According to a previous report, residents heard screams coming from the 5500 block of North Hill Creek Drive just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Wicks’s daughter is recovering, as she was also attacked by the suspect who police said fled the scene.

Police continue to search for that suspect, who they say was last seen in the area of 6th Street and Lindley Avenue.

If you have any information, police ask you to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

No arrests have been made.

