Timeline Of Events In Missing Men Case In Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The timeline of events in Bucks County started last weekend when family members of the four missing men began reporting them missing.

Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro all seemed to vanish without a trace after the Fourth of July, and investigators say all of the men knew each other in some way, including Cosmo DiNardo, the person of interest in the case.

The case began days before 19-year-old Finocchiaro’s body was recovered.

Authorities Back At Bucks County Property Where Human Remains Found

On Monday, July 10, the 20-year-old DiNardo was arrested on unrelated weapons charges, but left the Bucks County jail Tuesday night after posting 10 percent of a $1 million bail.

Also on Monday, police began to focus their search on farmland owned by the DiNardo family in Solebury Township. Heavy equipment is used to begin digging on the property removing cement blocks, then digging a hole to try to unearth evidence.

Cadaver dogs, Montgomery County cadets, state police, the FBI and five law enforcement agencies, including Philadelphia police, all work in tandem, scouring for evidence on the property.

‘He Was Normal Up Until Last Year’: Friend Of Person Of Interest In Case Of 4 Missing Men

On Tuesday, July 11, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub declares DiNardo a person of interest in the case and believes foul play is involved in the disappearances of the four men. DiNardo remained free on bail at that point.

On Wednesday, July 12, Weintraub announces that investigators have found important evidence. DiNardo is arrested again, this time on charges he stole the car belonging to the 21-year-old Meo. Bail for DiNardo was set at an historic $5 million cash.

DA: Human Remains Found In Search Of 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men

After a flurry of activity throughout Wednesday at the expansive farm sight, the investigation took a grim turn. During a midnight news conference, authorities announce they discovered the remains of Finocchiaro.

Weintraub said the body was buried in a 12-and-a-half-foot common grave. Other human remains are also discovered as multiple law enforcement agencies continue to dig for clues.

“They work in shifts due to the exhausting day-to-day conditions, the heat, the dust, the humidity, but they have to be ordered to stand down from their shifts so that they can be replaced,” said Weintraub.

Cadaver dogs have been extremely helpful in this case, sniffing out evidence that has proven crucial in the investigation.

On Thursday, July 13, attorney Paul Lang says DiNardo confessed to the murders and locations of the bodies. He will not face the death penalty.