Starbucks Offering Free Iced Tea For One Hour On Friday

July 13, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Starbucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Starbucks lovers can get a free cup if iced tea on Friday!

The freebie comes as the coffee giant introduces their new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, containing tea, fruit and botanical blends, slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar.

These new shaken iced teas are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners and are 45 calories for a Grande-size.

The company says customers nationwide can try a complimentary tall (12 fluid-ounce) Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion during “Free Tea Friday” from 1-2 p.m.

Pineapple Black Tea, Peach Citrus White Tea and Strawberry Green Tea will be available year-round at participating Starbucks.

 

