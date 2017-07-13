Workers Say Philadelphia City Hall Has More Mice Than Usual

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia City Hall workers say they’re noticing more mice in the building than normal.
The 116-year-old structure has always had a problem with vermin, but workers, including inheritance tax chief Matt Myers, says the building is “infested. I’ve never seen them this bad.”
This is the first year for a new exterminator, Tri-County Pest Control. The company’s general manager said there’s no anecdotal data to prove this year’s mouse problem is worse than prior years.
But workers say it is. City Commissioner Al Schmidt says there’s been a steady flow of mice in his office, the first time that’s happened since he took office in 2012.
Other experts say nearby construction and allowing employees to eat at their desks and in their offices are likely fueling the problem.
