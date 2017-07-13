PATCO Operating On Emergency Schedule After Derailment

BREAKING: Bucks County DA Announces Human Remains Found In Case Of Missing Men

July 13, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Patco

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – PATCO Speedline trains are operating on an emergency schedule between Philadelphia and Camden County, New Jersey, after a derailment.

The Port Authority Transit Corporation says a piece of contractor equipment derailed Thursday. No one was injured.

Trains are running every 15 to 20 minutes until a crane removes the equipment.

