PATCO Operating On Emergency Schedule After Derailment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – PATCO Speedline trains are operating on an emergency schedule between Philadelphia and Camden County, New Jersey, after a derailment.
The Port Authority Transit Corporation says a piece of contractor equipment derailed Thursday. No one was injured.
Workers Say Philadelphia City Hall Has More Mice Than Usual
Trains are running every 15 to 20 minutes until a crane removes the equipment.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)