Male Nurse Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Patients

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey nurse is in custody after authorities say he sexually assaulted two patients, including a 74-year-old woman in an emergency room.
NJ.com reports 29-year-old Wilbur Hernandez, a nurse in New Brunswick, is charged with sexual assault.
Police: 2 Suspects Arrested, 1 At-Large In Human Trafficking Of 17-Year-Old Girl
Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Cary says he is also charged with criminal sexual contact in a second offense involving a 49-year-old female patient.
Police say Hernandez has been suspended from his job at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Police Investigating Missing 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death As Homicide
Police say Hernandez held multiple nursing jobs at different New Jersey hospitals before his current job in New Brunswick. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact New Brunswick detectives.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)