News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 13

Chris discussed the human remains found in Bucks County in the search for four missing men, hearings on the nominee to be the next FBI Director, Christopher Wray, and the latest developments related to Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian attorney last year. He spoke with comedian Joe DeRosa, who will be at Punchline Philly this weekend and Jeff Brauer from Keystone College about how the politics of Generation Z is different than millennials.

6:00 Human remains have been found in the search for four missing young men in Bucks County.

6:20 Christopher Wray, the nominee to be the next Director of the FBI, testified before the Senate yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Gollum, Beyonce’s twins names, Free McDonald’s Ice Cream, Delaware Day

6:52 A Democratic Senator misspelled ‘Medicaid’ on a sign she used during a speech on the Senate floor.

6:53 The Hill: DOJ let Russia lawyer into US before she met with Trump team.

7:00 Trang Do from CBS 3 gives Chris an update after human remains were found in the search for four missing young men in Bucks County.

7:20 Chris talks to comedian Joe DeRosa who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.

8:00 Pat Robertson interviewed Donald Trump about relations with Russia and the effort to reform health care.

8:20 Chris speaks with Jeff Brauer from Keystone College about how the politics of Generation Z is different than millennials.

8:35 What’s Trending: Net neutrality, Emmy nominations, Carson Wentz