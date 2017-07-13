Mayor Kenney Addresses Standoff Between Airline, Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a strike looming at Philadelphia International Airport, Mayor Kenney has injected himself into the standoff between American Airlines contractors and the union representing ground service personnel.

In a statement, the Mayor reminded American Airlines that the airport is municipally owned and operated, which means that all companies with operating licenses, including airline subcontractors, must not allow any interruption in airport operations. A strike would certainly do that.

Kenney goes on to threaten legal action and the revocation of licenses if that agreement is violated.

As talks continued, hundreds of members of Service Employees International Union held a rally outside an airport terminal.

“If we can reach an agreement that would be great. But this has been going on for four years now and, if we can’t, we’re gonna go on strike as soon as the talks break down,” said Gabe Morgan, Vice President of Service Employees International Union 32BJ.

The union was on the verge of setting up picket lines earlier this week, but called off the action after all sides involved agreed to sit down and bargain.