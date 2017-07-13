Contractor Accidentally Locks Himself Inside ATM Machine

TEXAS (CBS) — A man in Texas found himself surrounded by a lot of money, but it wasn’t as enjoyable as it sounds.
Police in Corpus Christi say a contractor was called to a bank to fix a lock on the door for the ATM room when he accidentally locked himself inside.
Making matters worse, he didn’t have his phone on him. The only way he could communicate was by slipping notes to customers through the ATM machine.
“He can’t get out, he can’t call nobody because his phone was in his truck,” said Corpus Christi Police Officer Richard Olden. “Sure enough, we can hear a little voice coming from the machine.”
Police say the contractor was trapped inside the ATM for about two hours before he was finally rescued.