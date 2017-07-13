DEVELOPING: Cosmo DiNardo’s Parents Subpoenaed To Appear Before Grand Jury

Contractor Accidentally Locks Himself Inside ATM Machine

July 13, 2017 1:03 PM

TEXAS (CBS) — A man in Texas found himself surrounded by a lot of money, but it wasn’t as enjoyable as it sounds.

Police in Corpus Christi say a contractor was called to a bank to fix a lock on the door for the ATM room when he accidentally locked himself inside.

Making matters worse, he didn’t have his phone on him. The only way he could communicate was by slipping notes to customers through the ATM machine.

fd4069f75dd04a3280c611f578fece45 Contractor Accidentally Locks Himself Inside ATM Machine

“He can’t get out, he can’t call nobody because his phone was in his truck,” said Corpus Christi Police Officer Richard Olden. “Sure enough, we can hear a little voice coming from the machine.”

Police say the contractor was trapped inside the ATM for about two hours before he was finally rescued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch