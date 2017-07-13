Man Electrocuted In Pennsville Township

PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Pennsville Township say a 54-year-old man has died after being electrocuted Thursday afternoon.
Pennsville Township Police say 54-year-old Jerome B. Dean and another man were attempting to move a ladder when it came into contact with an electrical wire
When officers arrived on scene, they found Dean on the ground in cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.